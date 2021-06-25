Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Matthew Hunter
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.
Albany food mart catches fire

Latest News

WALB
DOCO Vaccinations
WALB
Battling PTSD: Firefighters more likely to die of suicide than fire
WALB
Verdict reached in Lee Co. murder trial
WALB
GSAR Task Force Two Share How They Respond to Rescue Missions
WALB
Good News: Lowndes High teacher chosen as finalist for Presidential Award of Excellence