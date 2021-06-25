‘Plant The Seed’ Run returns to Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A shell-cracking fun run is returning this weekend to Sylvester, and the pandemic is not slowing it down.

The ‘Plant The Seed’ 5K, 10K, and 1 Mile Walk/Run is returning to Sylvester this weekend.

Organizers said this is the kick-off event to October’s 57th Annual Georgia Peanut Festival.

This year, the Sylvester American Legion is getting involved to help make the runs a success.

“We felt this would be a good way not only to get the word out for the Peanut Festival but also to get the word out about the American Legion and what we’re involved in, and we want to be known as a community supporter,” said Jimmy Hamsley with American Legion Post 335.

Jimmy Hamsley (source: WALB)

This year’s proceeds will go to American Legion post 335 to support its veteran and youth programs.

The run will be at Jeffords Park In Sylvester at 6:30 in the morning on Saturday. Preregistration is open or you can register on-site before the run.

Organizers said around 50 people have already registered for Saturday’s fun.

Today is the last day to sponsor the Plant the Seed Run! If there are any businesses that still want to sponsor please... Posted by American Legion Sylvester Post 335 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

