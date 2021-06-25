Pelham Hornets enter a new era ahead of the 2021 season

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the height of the off-season for high school football, and teams across south Georgia are taking advantage of the summer activities.

For the Pelham Hornets, it’s a big year with a new head coach at the helm and just a handful of seniors on this year’s squad.

First-year head coach Lamar Landing told me they have a lot of ground to make up. Landing officially joined the Hornets just two months ago.

And while it’s a young team, there’s no shortage of hard work from the Hornets.

For Pelham, the summer activities are crucial for the success of this program come the 2021 regular season. Landing told me their goal is to get a little better each day.

”Each activity that we do, I continue to see that they get better at what they’re doing, so I know that they’re bought in from day one and I’m very thankful for that. And as these coaches have come in with a lot of experience, they have helped them process at a lot faster rate than I thought we could,” said Landing.

Landing and the Hornets will travel to Moultrie later this week for OTA’s.

