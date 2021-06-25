No arrests nearly 2 years after Ben Hill Co. expecting mother’s murder

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A cemetery headstone in Bell Hill County is filled with flowers and tears as the death of a pregnant woman continues to go unsolved nearly two years later.

KaSara and Avionna's gravesite. (source: WALB)

KaSara Brown, 24, and her unborn baby of eight months, Avionna, were the victims of a shooting in September 2019 at their Ben Hill County home.

Her sister, Hope Harmon, said she’s constantly putting items like angels out on KaSara and Avionna’s grave.

“I want her gravesite to be beautiful,” said Harmon.

Hope Harmon (source: WALB)

Harmon said she visits them several times a week. To her, these visits are peaceful. She sits and talks to the sister she never wanted to give up.

She said she tells her sister things like “I miss her and that I love her and I wish she were here.”

Brown’s death is still under investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office said no arrests have been made and the district attorney’s office said no suspect has been named.

“I feel like they’re doing their part in the investigation. I just feel like maybe the community isn’t doing their part by someone coming forward with the information that they may have,” said Harmon.

Harmon runs the advocacy Facebook page, KaSara’s Voice.

Kasara Brown (source: WALB)

She said she is also working to create yard signs with KaSara’s picture and Avionna’s ultrasound photo. They’ll read, “Justice for KaSara and Avionna.”

The goal is to fill all Georgia counties with the signs in the hope that information will surface.

Harmon said she does different events to help combat domestic violence, something she said her sister faced daily. She said she’s never going to stop advocating for her baby sister and baby niece.

“I tell people all the time, I’m gonna think about her every single day for the rest of my life,” said Harmon.

Brown’s boyfriend, David Little Jr. was convicted Wednesday in Ben Hill County for aggravated battery on the expecting mother and was sentenced to 20 years.

He will also serve a year for cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, totaling 21 years in prison, according to District Attorney Brad Rigby.

KaSara’s family said they had no clue the abuse was happening.

“I do feel a weight lifted off my shoulders in the sense of this one case is done. But all this has done is ignite an even brighter fire in me to just keep pushing and to keep doing the work and to keep advocating behalf of KaSara,” said Harmon.

Harmon said Little was Avionna’s father.

When asked if Little was being considered a suspect, Rigby said that information could not be provided.

As we’ve previously mentioned, law enforcement said no suspects have been named in Brown’s death.

