Lowndes High teacher chosen as finalist for Presidential Award of Excellence

Good News
Good News(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Becky Martin from Lowndes High School was announced a 2021 state level finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching by the Georgia Department of Education.

Martin was selected as a finalist in the mathematics award category.

She, along with the other finalists, will go on to be honored at state ceremonies this year.

The teachers chosen to be presidential awardees will be notified by the White House, honored in Washington D.C., and will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

The Georgia Department of Education is excited to announce that the Georgia selection committee for the Presidential...

Posted by Lowndes County Schools on Thursday, June 24, 2021

