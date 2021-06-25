Ask the Expert
GRAPHIC: Animal abuse, neglect reported in Calhoun, Early Co.

Humane Society finds dead, neglected and malnourished dogs in South Georgia, rescues those that survived.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Animal abuse and neglect incidents that spanned two counties are under investigation, according to officials.

It started at a home on Highland Avenue in Arlington after a concerned resident reported it, said Lulu Kaufman, the Humane Society of the United States district two leader for Georgia.

On Friday, two dogs were found deceased and another was found chained up with no water or shelter.

On Thursday, Arlington Police Chief Jennifer Fairbanks asked the owner there to get rid of as many animals as they could. Twelve were removed from the home on Friday.

The dogs were inspected by veterinarians for injuries and malnourishment.

The dog chained up was the nursing mother dog and was taken to a clinic to treat a chain embedded in her neck.

Kaufman said it’s believed the mother had 10-12 puppies.

Four puppies were found on the property, others were given away and some are believed to be missing, according to Kaufman.

Some puppies that were given away were found at a home on Turner Street in Edison. Two puppies were found with their ears mutilated. Other dogs were found at the home unharmed.

The seized animals will be at the Albany Humane Society until Sunday, according to Kaufman. From there, they will be taken to an animal rescue in Northwest Georgia. The father dog will remain at the Albany Humane Society.

Kaufman said the actions of the dog owners are illegal and prosecutable in Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

