‘The fact that we have the opportunity to compete at all is a blessing’: Former Seminole Young anxious to make return to Olympics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From diving platform to water, Katrina Young can usually perform a dive in under two seconds.

A pair of seconds, considering the challenge of Olympians over the last year, had to feel like an eternity.

“The end was really emotional because it was a relief to complete it successfully,” Young said.

Her come-from-behind qualifier for the Tokyo Games was the culmination of the most unique year of training for the games ever.

She found new ways to train with Florida State diving coach, John Proctor.

“He gave me a call and said, ‘Hey, come train in my gym.’ He had set it up perfectly and it was some of the best training that I’ve done I felt really motivated,” Young said. “We did a lot of diving drills and flips in his driveway and so we just got creative.”

Young is keeping next month’s games in Japan in perspective, happy to have an opportunity to compete at all.

“The fact that we have the opportunity to compete at all is a blessing for me, because it’s a huge part of my life and something I prioritize,” she continued. “I look at it as a way to connect with people and a way too show my family what I’ve been working on and I love coming to the pool everyday.”

But with the world looking more normal than it has in a long time, so does the whirlwind of press, practice and more that comes with being an Olympian.

Young says her husband, Mike, and the rest of her family have been a safe harbor as well as learning to be in the moment.

“I’ve learned a lot about just breathing and slowing down my breath while sitting and working on coming down and clearing my mind with meditation and things like that so it’s a work in progress always but it’s helped me work through the highs and the lows of the emotions.

Young’s 2020 Games will begin on Wednesday, August 4 in the 10-meter dive event.

