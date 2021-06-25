Attorney, family optimistic charges will come in baby daycare death

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Hersey family’s attorney, David Dozier, tells me regardless if there are criminal charges or not, they’re moving forward with a lawsuit against Akim Academy and its owner.

He says the Hersey’s met with Coffee County’s sheriff this week and they’re feeling optimistic.

“Highs and lows, the Hersey’s are obviously taking this day by day. But they do feel optimistic about what the sheriff had to say,” Dozier.

Akim Academy with the Letter of Revocation on the door. (WALB)

Dozier tells us the sheriff says he’s waiting on the investigation files from the state’s Division of Family & Children Services and Bright From The Start, which is not completed yet.

He says the sheriff wants to review all the reports, including his deputies’ separate investigation.

“He is not shut the door in making any criminal charges at the present time or charging any of the individuals involved. He wants to wait,” said Dozier.

Bright from the Start says the daycare staff wasn’t corporative in the investigation. They can’t determine if the incident was caught on video.

“My understanding initially, they kept getting bugged down as they don’t think anyone intended these consequences to occur but we disagree with that entirely. There was intention on the behalf of the individuals to do this activity that led to the child’s demise and then they tried to cover things up,” said Dozier.

Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after baby's daycare death. (Hersey Family)

Dozier and the Hersey’s are holding on to hope and have faith.

The sheriff will change his decision after he reviews all reports.

Dozier says the sheriff will have the final say whether to bring charges and take it to the district attorney to look for prosecution.

“We’re just hoping and relying upon the sheriff and the powers of be to make the right decision and go forward with what clearly appears to be criminal violations,” said Dozier.

Dozier says he finally heard from the owner’s attorney for the first time.

A lawsuit should be drafted within the next few weeks.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update as more information comes in.

