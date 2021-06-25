Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Attorney, family optimistic charges will come in baby daycare death

Nine-month-old Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in Douglas.
Nine-month-old Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in Douglas.(Hersey Family)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Hersey family’s attorney, David Dozier, tells me regardless if there are criminal charges or not, they’re moving forward with a lawsuit against Akim Academy and its owner.

He says the Hersey’s met with Coffee County’s sheriff this week and they’re feeling optimistic.

“Highs and lows, the Hersey’s are obviously taking this day by day. But they do feel optimistic about what the sheriff had to say,” Dozier.

Read More:
Family’s emotional plea for answers after 9-month-old dies following incident at Douglas child care center
Investigation concluded, family plans legal action in Douglas daycare death
No criminal charges in Douglas daycare death, at this time
Akim Academy with the Letter of Revocation on the door.
Akim Academy with the Letter of Revocation on the door.(WALB)

Dozier tells us the sheriff says he’s waiting on the investigation files from the state’s Division of Family & Children Services and Bright From The Start, which is not completed yet.

He says the sheriff wants to review all the reports, including his deputies’ separate investigation.

“He is not shut the door in making any criminal charges at the present time or charging any of the individuals involved. He wants to wait,” said Dozier.

Bright from the Start says the daycare staff wasn’t corporative in the investigation. They can’t determine if the incident was caught on video.

“My understanding initially, they kept getting bugged down as they don’t think anyone intended these consequences to occur but we disagree with that entirely. There was intention on the behalf of the individuals to do this activity that led to the child’s demise and then they tried to cover things up,” said Dozier.

Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after baby's daycare death.
Hunter Hersey's family speaks out after baby's daycare death.(Hersey Family)

Dozier and the Hersey’s are holding on to hope and have faith.

The sheriff will change his decision after he reviews all reports.

Dozier says the sheriff will have the final say whether to bring charges and take it to the district attorney to look for prosecution.

“We’re just hoping and relying upon the sheriff and the powers of be to make the right decision and go forward with what clearly appears to be criminal violations,” said Dozier.

Dozier says he finally heard from the owner’s attorney for the first time.

A lawsuit should be drafted within the next few weeks.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
The body was found June 9
GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder
Scene of fatal Worth County mobile home fire on Wednesday, June 23.
Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire

Latest News

Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)
600 boxes to be handed out during Saturday food drive in Albany
SGMC has partnered with Healogics for advanced would therapy.
SGMC now offering advanced wound care therapy
WALB
Albany passes second and final budget after tense commissioner debate
WALB
Man accused of Lee Co. murder takes the witness stand