ASU STEM camp says there’s still time to sign up, deadline extended

Albany State University
Albany State University(ASU)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s STEM summer camp registration has been extended.

The kids said they’re learning a lot about coding and teamwork and they’re having a lot of fun doing it.

“I’ve made a game called The Adventure of Fast Cat, which is an endless runner where you have three lives where if you are hit three times by an object, the game is over,” said Jaiden Reed, a seventh-grade participant in the program.

Jaiden Reed
Jaiden Reed (WALB)

But the camp isn’t all fun and games, the students are learning some combination of science, technology, engineering and math to reach their goals.

“I think this ties everything together for him to have this hands-on experience. And he needs to continue to work his mind over while he’s out of school for the summer,” said Orlandria Bennett-Reed, Jaiden’s mother.

Tinisha Kitchens is so grateful her daughter, Carmen Kitchens, has had this opportunity.

Carmen and her mother Tinisha Kitchens
Carmen and her mother Tinisha Kitchens(WALB)

“I was so pleased to find out about this program and I drove every day from Valdosta to bring her here because these opportunities are not available in this area,” said Tinisha.

Carmen presented a game she designed to her summer camp classmates.

“I learned how to code and how to do stuff by myself,” said Carmen.

Activities also included coding robots to travel through obstacle courses.

“If you don’t think STEM is your thing, it’s not that you have to be smart, it’s just that you have to be engaged in learning, it’s not difficult, it’s just different,” explained Jaiden.

For those interested in getting information on how to get involved with the camp, you can send an email to nasamaa@asurams.edu.

