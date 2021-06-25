Ask the Expert
Albany Public Safety Committee considers Aspire, APD partnership

Aspire
Aspire(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany commissioners may fund a new partnership between the Albany Police Department and Aspire Behavioral Health.

As WALB News 10 previously reported, a clinician would respond with officers to mental health and substance abuse calls.

It could mean better mental health care for people in a crisis, plus, officers would learn new response techniques.

“Law enforcement will get a call, we’ll be dispatched with them. We’ll go to assess the situation and really decide what needs to happen with the individual,” explained Aspire’s Chief Clinical Officer Lisa Spears.

Spears said it will also cut down on future mental health crises.

“I’m really excited that the co-responder program will provide opportunities for law enforcement and first responders to receive training around mental health and disease disorders. Training around mental health and addictive disease disorders about handling situations in a way to de-escalate those situations,” said Spears.

Mental health calls can be some of the most challenging for police.

Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington said he would like to fund the program through the general budget or future allotments of the American Rescue Plan.

