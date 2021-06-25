Ask the Expert
600 boxes to be handed out during Saturday food giveaway in Albany

Albany Civic Center (Source: WALB)
By Jim Wallace
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People in need can get a big box of food Saturday morning at the Albany Civic Center, but you need to register now in order to receive one.

The First Apostolic Church of Albany will sponsor another large food giveaway Saturday.

They will distribute 600 boxes of meats, vegetables and pantry staples for a family. However, church leaders need people to register so they can have a record of who received the food. They just want your name and will give you a registration number to make the giveaway move smoothly.

The registration is based on the first letter of your last name. To register, call the number that corresponds with your last initial:

  • If your last name starts with letters A through I, you can call (229) 288-5627.
  • If your last name starts with letters J through R, call (706) 718-7037.
  • If your last name starts with letters S through Z, call (706) 992-8356.

For people who call and register, you can pick up the food box starting at 9:30 Saturday morning at the Albany Civic Center.

