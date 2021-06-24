Valdosta, Lowndes Co. leaders share impacts of recent filming project

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Not only did the recent filming of the movie “Bandit” in Valdosta bring in money, but it was also a huge learning experience.

This was the first time a motion picture this size was shot in the heart of downtown since the 80s.

“We’re waiting on some totals there but we believe we had an economic impact somewhere between 20 and 30 thousand dollars a day,” said Paige Dukes, the Lowndes County manager.

WALB News 10 was told that it was a team effort between the city and county, as well as a community project.

Dukes said they had entire hotels rented out for film crews.

Businesses reported a big increase in sales.

“Some of these small businesses that are really struggling right now from the effects of COVID, hopefully, this was a way to get a little extra business that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Mark Barber, the Valdosta city manager.

Barber said the last time a major film crew was in town was in 2009 for “Zombieland.” The filming took place at Wild Adventures.

Downtown was the stage this time and filming lasted for two weeks.

“Of course with anything good, there are some challenges,” said Barber.

Dukes and Barber said traffic was an issue.

The streets of downtown are state routes, so they had to coordinate with the Georgia Department of Transportation and provide traffic control.

“This was great all the way around for Valdosta, Lowndes County, we learned a lot and I think the production and location folks learned a lot about working here in South Georgia, and our citizens were able to be part of the process,” said Dukes.

“The biggest lesson we learned, be prepared, have future talks because I do believe this opened up our community for additional projects that will be happening. And so we will be a little more prepared this time around,” said Barber.

Officials said this experience was a win/win for everyone and they’re ready to see familiar faces and familiar locations on the big screen next year, which is when “Bandit” is set for release.

City and county leaders said they’re excited and looking forward to the next movie opportunity and are ready to welcome crews with their southern hospitality.

