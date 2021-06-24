Ask the Expert
South Georgia Technical College blood drive surpasses goal

South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) recently hosted a successful blood drive for the American Red Cross.

The event exceeded expectations with 31 units of blood collected, well over the goal of 25 units.

Students, faculty and staff members, as well as community members, attended the drive to donate blood. SGTC nursing students assisted with the event to gain experience.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations can help cancer patients, trauma patients, sickle cell patients, burn patients, and patients with chronic diseases.

