Rock hunt keeps people shopping locally in Worth County

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Rocks are causing people across Worth County to search high and low to get their chance at winning $50.

Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce officials kicked off their Painted Rock Hunt earlier this month.

A rock is hidden throughout the county every Tuesday.

Finders can turn the rock in for a $50 gift card of their choosing from within the chamber’s portfolio of businesses.

Chamber leaders said this is just one of the many ways they are trying to get people outside and shop local.

One of the creators, Kayla Pierson, said the rocks are usually found in about 30 minutes to an hour.

Kayla Pierson (source: WALB)

“With the one for Tuesday, obviously, yesterday was very rainy and we had people out looking in the pouring down rain for these rocks,” said Pierson.

Clues are posted to the chamber’s Facebook page each Tuesday.

This campaign will run through August 3.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.