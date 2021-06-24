Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rock hunt keeps people shopping locally in Worth County

By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Rocks are causing people across Worth County to search high and low to get their chance at winning $50.

Sylvester-Worth County Chamber of Commerce officials kicked off their Painted Rock Hunt earlier this month.

A rock is hidden throughout the county every Tuesday.

Finders can turn the rock in for a $50 gift card of their choosing from within the chamber’s portfolio of businesses.

Chamber leaders said this is just one of the many ways they are trying to get people outside and shop local.

One of the creators, Kayla Pierson, said the rocks are usually found in about 30 minutes to an hour.

Kayla Pierson
Kayla Pierson(source: WALB)

“With the one for Tuesday, obviously, yesterday was very rainy and we had people out looking in the pouring down rain for these rocks,” said Pierson.

Clues are posted to the chamber’s Facebook page each Tuesday.

This campaign will run through August 3.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Berrien County
Berrien Sheriff: 14-year-old shot expected to survive
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order
Michael Shane Houston
Man arrested in Lee Co. on child sex crime charges
She was last seen and Phoebe
UPDATE: Woman who went missing in Albany has been found

Latest News

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet grand opening in Valdosta.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Valdosta
Behind the scenes of the movie, "Bandit."
Valdosta, Lowndes Co. leaders share impacts of recent filming project
Albany Fire Department Union members say they haven't had any updates to the pay scale issue.
‘We haven’t heard anything’: Albany fire union still waiting on fire dept. pay scale solution
Scene of fatal Camilla gas explosion and fire on June 21, 2021.
Gas explosion, house fire kills Camilla woman