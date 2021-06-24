Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened Wednesday in Valdosta.

With the store opening, comes 50 to 70 new jobs ranging from cashiers to assistant managers.

Although the nation continues experiencing labor shortages, the company’s district team leader, Tom Sizemore, said their stores have not suffered.

In South Georgia, they’ve seen a need for jobs and have been able to hire and replace. They’ve had to make some recruitment changes.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet grand opening in Valdosta. (WALB)

”I think all retailers did, we had to change what we had done in the past. A lot of us that have been in retail a long time, we were set in our ways and we had to rethink and adapt to the situation. We like to invest in our employees, we want a long-term employee. We don’t want this to be a job, we want this to be a career. We definitely try to promote from within whenever we have high positions available,” said Sizemore.

The Valdosta location on North St. Augustine Road is the 31st store in the state.

Sizemore says they were able to hire quickly through job fairs and got the store staffed right away.

Ollie’s employs over 10,000 people across the company.

They currently have 10 open positions at this location.

Those interested can apply on the company’s website or you can fill out an application in-person at the store.

