Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Scene of fatal Worth County mobile home fire on Wednesday, June 23.
Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire
Protestors at the Albany City Commission meeting as commissioners pass FY 2022 budget.
Protestors show up to meeting as Albany commissioners disagree, pass $290 million budget
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
She was last seen and Phoebe
UPDATE: Woman who went missing in Albany has been found

Latest News

A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed.
Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?