Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI: Blakely residents arrested for murder

The body was found June 9
The body was found June 9(WTVY)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Molly Nicole Morman, 20, and Billy Joe Morman, Jr., 50, on murder charges.

Both suspects are from Blakely, and face felony murder, aggravated assault, and concealing a death charges in connection to human remains found in Blakely on June 9.

Molly Morman was taken to the Early County Jail and Billy Morman, Jr. is currently in custody at the Troup County Jail in Lagrange on unrelated charges, according to the GBI.

On June 9, the Early County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in reference to human remains that were found in the backyard of a home. Sheriff’s deputies responded to that report of possible human remains being found at a Gaines Street house in Blakely.

The remains were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for identification purposes and a positive ID of the remains is pending.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229) 777-2080. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), and online or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Judge Blount turned herself in Thursday
New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest
Scene of fatal Worth County mobile home fire on Wednesday, June 23.
Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire
Gov. Brian Kemp
Kemp issues statement after Biden’s anti-crime remarks
Protestors at the Albany City Commission meeting as commissioners pass FY 2022 budget.
Protestors show up to meeting as Albany commissioners disagree, pass $290 million budget

Latest News

EEE case seen in Lowndes County
EEE spotted in Lowndes Co.
South Georgia Technical College
South Georgia Technical College blood drive surpasses goal
100 block of Markel Street
1 suspect in custody, another at large in Sylvester shooting
A painted rock is hidden in Sylvester every Tuesday and whoever finds it can turn it in for a...
Rock hunt keeps people shopping locally in Worth County