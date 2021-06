Showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon. That holds highs in the 80s. Low fall into the upper 60s overnight. Rain chances ease into the weekend. Highs respond into the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. That should last into early next week. Sounds like summer Southwest Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.