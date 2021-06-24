Ask the Expert
EEE spotted in Lowndes Co.

EEE case seen in Lowndes County
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County mosquito pool has tested positive for EEE, or eastern equine encephalitis, according to the South Health District.

The South Health District said this is the first positive pool testing notification of 2021.

The health district also said that Georgians should take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

“Taking the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites is the best defense we have against mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Kenneth Lowery, district epidemiologist. “While we do see mosquito-borne illnesses in our district every year, that does not mean that we should become complacent about taking precautions.”

The health district said most mosquito-borne illnesses are transmitted to humans and animals from a bite of an infected mosquito.

The South Health District gave the following tips to prevent mosquito bites:

  • Use insect repellent containing DEET, picardin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing.
  • Wear long sleeves and pants when weather permits.
  • Have secure, intact screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.
  • Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying standing water from flowerpots, buckets, barrels, wading pools, and other containers. Drill holes in tire swings so water drains out.
  • Be sure to use repellent and wear protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider indoor activities during these times due to peak mosquito biting hours.

