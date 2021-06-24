Albany passes second and final budget after tense commissioner debate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany approved its fiscal year 2022 budget in a second and final vote for over $290 million.

That was after a heated debate over American Rescue Plan funding going to repairing Albany’s sewers.

There was a lot of back and forth at this meeting, but it wasn’t from public protesters like the last city commission meeting. It was from the commissioners. Some thought there should be more, others less debate on where the recovery funds went.

The American Rescue Plan allots over $20 million to go toward pandemic recovery for communities. Commissioner Demetrius Young said he’s disappointed by the decision and the way the meeting was conducted.

The Albany City Commission debated if more talk was needed on budget decisons. (WALB)

“Have a debate, we need to have a deliberation, it’s not anything that needs to be limited, especially a sitting commissioner,” he said.

This is what Commissioner Chad Warbington had to say:

“What are our standards? Unfortunately, our standards were kind of challenged today.”

Chad Warbington, Albany City Commissioner.

They debated the ongoing issue of recovery funds going to separate the Albany sewer system.

“Right now, the sewer system is a thorn in our side. It’s something that we should have already improved it but now we have a deadline.”

Amna Farooqui is an organizer with activist organization 9 to 5 Georgia. She rallied at the commission meeting today and past meetings.

“We could be putting that into anything that is a problem in this city like food insecurity healthcare, housing shortage, mental health for essential workers,” she said.

Warbington said separating the sewer helps everyone.

The funding It will be given in two allotments Young said he’ll fight to have the second approximately $10 million go to something other than infrastructure.

“We need to spend our money where we care. I care about the people, I care about the community ...and that second half will also make a difference, unfortunately, it will be a year from now.”

Albany has five years to separate its sewer system.

