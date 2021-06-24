Ask the Expert
Albany food mart catches fire

Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.
Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road after an early morning fire on June 24, 2021.(Heather Stubbs)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany food mart caught fire early Thursday morning, according to Albany officials.

It happened at Neil Food Mart in the 200 block of Philema Road, around 2:15 a.m.

Albany officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The building was a total loss, estimated at $60,000, according to the city. Contents in the building were estimated to be $10,000.

A Lee County deputy spotted the fire and the Albany police and fire departments responded to the scene, according to city officials.

Heather Stubbs told WALB News 10 she lives in the neighborhood behind the store.

“For those of us that live in the neighborhood, behind the store, this is heartbreaking,” Stubbs said. “It was so convenient for us and many of us grew up going in this store when it was Craveys Bait and Tackle in the 90s.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

