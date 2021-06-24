1 suspect in custody, another at large in Sylvester shooting

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester police are looking for Kameron Hines, 20, in connection to a shooting at a Sylvester home with four teenagers inside playing video games.

Kameron Hines (source: SPD)

Police said no one was injured and they believe Hines is still in the area.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” said Captain Doug Brooks with the Sylvester Police Department.

Captain Doug Brooks (source: WALB)

But police said they believe Hines wasn’t alone.

Nathaniel Curry was arrested 30 minutes after the shooting and police said he drove the vehicle used in the shooting.

Nathaniel Curry (source: SPD)

Both suspects are facing the following charges:

4 counts of aggravated assault

4 counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree

4 counts conspiracy to commit a felony

1 count of terroristic threats

Police said it started after one of the teenagers went to Curry’s vehicle that was located on another street.

“And they don’t know if he tried to get something out of it, steal something out of it or what and it went from there,” said Brooks.

Police believe the two suspects tracked the teens down to a home in the 100 block of Markel Street.

“They would not open the door, that’s when they heard the shots fired but they did peak out the blinds and can tell who it was,” Brooks told WALB News 10.

Police said six or eight shots were fired and only one hit the home.

Sylvester police are still investigating, however, they said they believe this shooting could be connected to shootings back in April that sent a man to the hospital with injures to his arm.

Back in April, Curry was named a person of interest in shootings on Hudson and East Lee Street.

“Which we have not been able to pinpoint him beyond a reasonable doubt as being there and the owner of the trailer, that got shot last Wednesday, is the mother of a shooting victim that happened on Hudson (Street). She owns the trailer. So we know they’re connected somehow but we don’t know the whole story behind it yet,” said Brooks.

Curry was one of five men listed as persons of interest in the case.

All five have been questioned but no charges have been filed in that case.

Brooks said they are still gathering evidence and at some point, all five men will be interviewed again.

This is still an open and ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on any of these cases you’re asked to call Sylvester police at (229) 776-8500.

