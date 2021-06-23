Ask the Expert
‘We haven’t heard anything’: Albany fire union still waiting on fire dept. payscale solution

Albany Fire Department Union members say they haven't had any updates to the pay scale issue.
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioners plan to take a final vote Thursday on the city’s upcoming budget — this as a decades-long debate continues over the fire department’s payscale.

The current budget gives the department a city-wide, 2.5% pay raise. Most firefighters specifically requested to give that raise up to fix the pay scale.

Some fire department members told the city the current pay scale is unfair. They say subordinates often make more than supervisors. It’s an issue the union says contributes to vacancies and hurts public safety.

Interim City Manager Steven Carter met with the department two weeks ago to help find a solution.

Ronnie Pettiford is the President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany Union.
Ronnie Pettiford is the President of the Professional Fire Fighters of Albany Union.(WALB)

Professional Firefighters of Albany Union President Ronnie Pettiford said firefighters haven’t gotten an update since then.

”We hadn’t heard anything about the pay scale since the city manager presented his suggestion and findings and presented what happened in the officers’ meeting a few weeks ago at the city commission meeting last week,” said Pettiford.

On Tuesday, City Commissioner Demetrius Young asked Carter to consider union members’ pay scale proposal.

Young also asked for updates on its feasibility.

It’s unclear if that’s happened.

”We’ve also submitted an email and tried to get in contact with the city manager to find out details. Is there any plan? Is there anything in place or anything, with no success,” Pettiford said.

When WALB News 10 asked for a statement or interview from Carter about it, following Tuesday’s vote, we were told to reference his previous statement.

He said they’re working on a plan for the entire city and any changes will take place in that process.

The second reading for Albany’s 2022 fiscal year budget starts Thursday at 2 p.m.

It must be adopted no later than Wednesday, June 30.

