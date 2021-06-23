Ask the Expert
Valdosta State Closes Out 2021 Team Camp(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Over in Titletown, the Valdosta State Blazers closed out their 2021 team camp on Tuesday.

A total of six teams made the trek to VSU looking to show out for the red and black while getting some good prep for the upcoming season.

The three day event saw more than 300 guys see action on the field and overall it’s been a great week to impress and just get better.

“Well like everybody these teams are preparing for the upcoming season, you know so they are able to come out here and get into some game like situations, high school coaches are able to evaluate their young players to see how they’re developing and see if they are ready to play on Friday night but you know I hope they leave from here with a taste of Valdosta State, a little taste of what it’s going to be like to be a college athlete and wanna come back here,” said VSU head coach Gary Goff. “We have got some unbelievable facilities, we’ve got a beautiful campus, we have got a great program so it’s just drumming up more interest for some of these young men.”

Another great week of camp and up next for VSU, their Miami, Florida camp in early July.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

