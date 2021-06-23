Sylvester man dies in early morning mobile home fire

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man died in an early morning accidental fire Wednesday, according to the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire’s office.

The body of Charles Stacy Watson, 57, was found after crews responded to a mobile home fire on Youngblood Road, according to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

According to the statement, investigators arrived around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to find the 25-year-old home with heavy smoke and heat damage throughout.

“Mr. Watson’s body was found in a bedroom at the end of the structure,” said Commissioner King. “Our investigators determined that a container of cigarette butts discovered near the mattress in the bedroom was the cause of this fatal fire. Unfortunately, there were no smoke detectors found in the home.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Worth County Fire Department and sheriff’s office with the investigation, the release states.

According to the commissioner’s office, this was the 74th death from a Georgia fire this year.

