Staff shortage in Thomasville prompts unexpected volunteer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - As staff shortages continue to be an issue in the workforce, some people are deciding to do something about it.

After years as a franchisee for Chicken Salad Chick in Tallahassee, owners Bob and Carolyn Gosselin have brought a new location to Thomasville.

“We’ve been open for six days now,” Carolyn Gosselin says.

After recently opening the new store — the couple has already cut their hours to accommodate their limited staff.

“We started with a lot of employees, but we didn’t realize we would need so many more and in order to ensure good service we decided to shorten our hours and spend some time expanding our staff,” Carolyn Gosselin says.

Carolyn Gosselin says the support from the community since opening has been overwhelming. After she shared the restaurant’s staffing issue on Facebook, the outreach only increased.

“Since I work in a school and I’m off during the summer, I thought this might be a way to help out in the community, help out a new business and show some support,” Whitney Robertson says.

Robertson says she fell in love with the restaurant the first time she tried it, and after learning of the staff shortage, she wanted to do whatever she could to help.

“I knew that from Facebook that they had to cut back their hours just because there’s been such an overwhelming response and not a lot of help,” Robertson says. “So I just told the owner that I was willing to come and help.”

Gosselin says the restaurant will continue with the shortened hours until they can hire more employees.

