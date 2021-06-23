Speed limit changes could be coming to Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - No tax increases are coming to Lee County residents as commissioners approved a $27 million budget Tuesday.

Tuesday night, commissioners voted unanimously to approve their fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.

Commissioners said this year’s budget is balanced with no use of reserves.

WALB News 10 was told that nothing changed from our previous reports two weeks ago.

Commissioner also talked about changes to speed limits.

The Georgia Department of Transportation sent over a list of several dozen roads that should have their speed limits updated soon.

The ordinance landed on the commission’s agenda Tuesday night.

“This is our first reading, so we will not vote on that tonight,” said Lee County Board of Commissioners Chairman Billy Mathis.

The list of roads includes portions of Philema, Fussell and US 19.

Commissioners are expected to revisit the topic during the second reading at their next regularly scheduled meeting.

