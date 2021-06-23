Ask the Expert
South Ga. governments receive federal grants, loans

USDA logo
USDA logo(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga., (WALB) – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson announced Wednesday that the USDA is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states.

The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents, and $2.6 million is being invested in rural Georgia:

  • Worth County is getting $50,000 for 911 equipment and $66,900 for a police vehicle, and the City of Sylvester is getting $50,000 for a police vehicle.
  • The City of Dawson is getting a $109,500 loan and a grant of $50,000 for police vehicles.
  • Miller County is getting $250,000 for vehicles and equipment.
  • The City of Pearson is getting $50,000 for police vehicles.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for community facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

To learn more about Community Facilities Program funding opportunities, contact a USDA Rural Development state office. Also, see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants for a detailed overview of the application process.

