RISE grants to jump start rural communities’ economy

The deadline is approaching
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new federal grant is giving out millions to rural communities. Those communities have to have at least a 20 percent poverty rate to qualify.

Dougherty County more than qualifies with over 27% of its people living in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

RISE stands for Rural Innovation, Stronger Economy, and is funded by the Department of Agriculture. $10 million will go out nationwide to projects that will jump-start low-income, rural economies.

“It’s designed to help rural communities maximize local assets and develop an innovative approach to local development, something that is really locally driven,” said USDA Rural Development Administrator, Dr. Karama Neal.

Five to 15 grants will be awarded across the country. They’ll go toward business partnerships encouraging high-paying jobs in the area.

“It’s really important for competitive applicants to have a good partnership. Making use of what’s important in their communities and what their assets are in their communities,” she said.

This is a four-year grant but applicants only need to apply once.

People who are interested have until August 2nd to apply at this link.

