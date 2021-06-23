Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

No criminal charges in Douglas daycare death, at this time

Nine-month-old Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in Douglas.
Nine-month-old Hunter Hersey died while in the care of Akim Academy in Douglas.(Hersey Family)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - There will be no criminal charges at this time in connection to the death of a 9-month-old at a Douglas daycare, according to officials.

In May, Hunter Hersey died from an incident that happened at Akim Academy.

A Bright From The Start investigation found that Hersey died after a dried pinto bean got lodged in his throat while he was at the Douglas daycare.

Related coverage:
Investigation concluded, family plans legal action in Douglas daycare death
Family pleas for answers after 9-month-old dies at Douglas child care center
Child care center under investigation after 9-month-old boy dies in Douglas
Douglas child care center shut down after infant death

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said charges could be issued if new information becomes available.

If there is not any new information, the sheriff’s office pointed out, there will be no charges.

WALB News 10 reached out to the district attorney’s office in the Waycross Judicial Circuit about the case.

The district attorney’s office said it is working with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office on the case, but it will be up to law enforcement if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Berrien County
Berrien Sheriff: 14-year-old shot expected to survive
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order
Michael Shane Houston
Man arrested in Lee Co. on child sex crime charges
She was last seen and Phoebe
UPDATE: Woman who went missing in Albany has been found

Latest News

USDA logo
South Ga. governments receive federal grants, loans
The price for gas isn't likely to decline, as Americans get away after the Covid shutdowns.
Gas prices for July 4th the highest in 7 years
Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. is the new superintendent of Thomasville City Schools.
New Thomasville City Schools superintendent named
After years as a franchisee for Chicken Salad Chick in Tallahassee, owners Bob and Carolyn...
Staff shortage in Thomasville prompts unexpected volunteer