No criminal charges in Douglas daycare death, at this time

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - There will be no criminal charges at this time in connection to the death of a 9-month-old at a Douglas daycare, according to officials.

In May, Hunter Hersey died from an incident that happened at Akim Academy.

A Bright From The Start investigation found that Hersey died after a dried pinto bean got lodged in his throat while he was at the Douglas daycare.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said charges could be issued if new information becomes available.

If there is not any new information, the sheriff’s office pointed out, there will be no charges.

WALB News 10 reached out to the district attorney’s office in the Waycross Judicial Circuit about the case.

The district attorney’s office said it is working with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office on the case, but it will be up to law enforcement if charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.