New Thomasville City Schools superintendent named

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A new leader for Thomasville City Schools has been named.

Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. was named the new superintendent of the city school system.

“We are confident that under Dr. Bryant’s leadership, the academic, artistic and athletic potential of our students will continue to flourish,” the school system said in a Facebook post. “We are so excited to begin the 2021-22 school year with Dr. Bryant.”

𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 · The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of a... Posted by Thomasville City Schools - Thomasville, GA on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

