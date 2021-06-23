New details released in Dougherty Co. probate judge’s arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 has learned new information about the arrest of Leisa Blount, a Dougherty County probate judge.

According to the warrant, she threatened to shoot a man in front of three people.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that the man was a county employee.

Blount was arrested back in March.

She faces terroristic threats and violation of oath charges.

She bonded out on a $5,000 bond, with the condition that she doesn’t contact the man.

Court records show Dougherty County Judges Willie Lockette, Denise Marshall and Victoria Darrisaw all recused themselves in the case.

At last check, Blount is still performing her duties with the county.

To read the warrant, click here.

