Man convicted in 2016 Lakeland murder case

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged in the 2016 death of Willis Lamar Flintroyal, 32, was convicted by a jury Tuesday, according to a press release from the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.

Lewis Shukung Geddie, 24, was found guilty by a Lanier County jury following a four-day trial, the release states.

Background

Lakeland Police Department officers were called to the 70 block of Peeler Avenue in reference to a shooting on Friday, September 9, 2016, around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found ‎Flintroyal, 32, and Schalonda Beatrice Johnson, 32, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to South Georgia Medical Center where Flintroyal later died from his injuries.

Geddie was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault, District Attorney Chase Studstill’s office reported.

“I am proud of the meticulous work by my entire office and especially Chief Assistant District Attorney J. Allen Lawson in obtaining this conviction. I would also like to thank the Lakeland Police Department, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ASAC Cyrus Purdiman for his hard work and professionalism in the prosecution of Geddie. This conviction marks the beginning of my office’s efforts to clear a backlog of serious and violent cases in the Alapaha Judicial Circuit,” said Studstill.

