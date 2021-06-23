Lee Co. murder trial continues into second day

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man who witnessed the events that would ultimately lead to the death of a Lee County man took the stand in a murder trial on Wednesday, stretching the trial into its second day.

Matthew Hunter, 22, is charged in connection to the April 2020 death of Jeffrey Potter, 51. If convicted, Hunter faces a life sentence with or without parole.

Steven Dollar, 21, who witnessed the incident, testified for nearly three hours Wednesday. He said he was in shock after what he saw.

Dollar said Hunter messaged him on Snapchat, telling him to come hang out that night.

He said he got there around midnight, they hung out for a little then went to Taco Bell before going back to Hunter’s home.

When they got back, they sat on Dollar’s tailgate listening to music from his truck.

Potter came up and said the music was too loud, so they turned it down. Dollar testified everything was friendly and they hung out for a little.

Next, Potter asked Hunter for money he owed him. He gave it to Potter. Later, Dollar testified Potter made rude comments, leading Hunter to ask Potter to leave repeatedly. Potter wouldn’t leave.

Dollar said the conversation changed.

Hunter grabbed a gun that was sitting by the truck and pointed it at Potter. They fought back and forth over the gun. This is when Dollar said he decided to get his things together.

“Getting all my stuff off the truck, and setting off to the side. While I’m doing that, they are on the backside of the fire, still going at it. And I’m picking up something to move it and all I hear is a loud thump. Mr. Potter was laying on the ground on his back and Matt was standing at his feet,” Dollar said.

Dollar testified he saw Hunter hit Potter with the butt of the gun, swinging it like a golf club.

He also told the courtroom that he left the scene and did not call 911.

The trial stems from events that led to Potter's death, which happened on the 500 block of Murphy Road on April 11. (source: WALB)

Late Wednesday afternoon, Hunter’s father, mother and older brother took the stand.

The family testified for the defense and tried to give insight into their son’s childhood and family history.

Hunter’s mother testified that she had seen a change in Matthew since he was 11 or 12-years-old.

She testified she and her husband tried to get professional help for their son when he turned 18.

“He’s always been a loving, funny person and he just started going inside of himself and wouldn’t want himself,” Rebecca Hunter said. “I’m close with all four of my children and he just wasn’t. I knew something was going on with him but I couldn’t figure it out.”

Roy Hunter, Matthew’s father, also testified to the relationship between his son and Jeffrey Potter, saying the Hunter family did have a friendly relationship with their 51-year-old neighbor.

However, Roy testified that at some point, the relationship between Potter and the family changed and that there was an agreement of sorts for Potter to stay away from the Hunters’ property and vice-versa.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.