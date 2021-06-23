Leary man arrested on arson, aggravated assault charges

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - Following the investigation into a North Depot Street mobile home, a Leary man was arrested and taken into custody, according to the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire’s office.

Dexter Green Jr., 21, was arrested following a fire that damaged a 20-year-old, double-wide mobile home on June 17, a press release from the commissioner’s office states.

“Stemming from an argument between the occupants, Mr. Green set three separate fires inside and outside of the residence,” said Commissioner John F. King. “The suspect is being charged with arson in the 1st degree and aggravated assault.”

The release says the commissioner’s office was asked to assist in the fire investigation by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

