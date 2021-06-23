Ask the Expert
Gas explosion, house fire kills Camilla woman

Scene of fatal Camilla gas explosion and fire on June 21, 2021.
Scene of fatal Camilla gas explosion and fire on June 21, 2021.(Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire’s office)
By Krista Monk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Camilla woman was killed in an accidental fire Monday night, according to the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire’s office.

Commissioner John F. King said Belinda Ann Yaremko, 60, was killed when the house she was in on Sassafras Tea Road caught fire following a gas explosion.

A press release from the commissioner’s office said his investigations unit arrived at the home around 10 p.m. Monday and found the 30-year-old wood-frame home with severe damage from a fire and explosion. It says that the explosion destroyed most of the roof and blew windows out into the surrounding yard.

“Mrs. Yaremko’s body was discovered inside the home by our investigators,” said King. “We have determined that this tragic accident was the result of a liquified petroleum gas explosion.”

The Fire Investigations Unit assisted Mitchell County Fire Rescue and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office on this case, according to the release.

King’s office reported that this was the 73rd death from a Georgia fire this year.

