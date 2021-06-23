Drier air is moving into the northern half of South Georgia. That means rain chances are down there and temperatures may reach 90 degrees. South Scattered showers and storms keep us in the 80s. The frontal boundary lifts north Thursday and rain chances rise back up area wide, which in turn gets everybody back into the upper 80s. An overall drier pattern take us into the weekend and early next week. Highs warm to the lower 90s and rain chances range 30% north and 40% south. Pretty seasonable for this time of year.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

