Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Front stalls across South Georgia
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drier air is moving into the northern half of South Georgia. That means rain chances are down there and temperatures may reach 90 degrees. South Scattered showers and storms keep us in the 80s. The frontal boundary lifts north Thursday and rain chances rise back up area wide, which in turn gets everybody back into the upper 80s. An overall drier pattern take us into the weekend and early next week. Highs warm to the lower 90s and rain chances range 30% north and 40% south. Pretty seasonable for this time of year.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Berrien County
Berrien Sheriff: 14-year-old shot expected to survive
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order
Michael Shane Houston
Man arrested in Lee Co. on child sex crime charges
Man dies in Lee County wreck

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather 06/22/2021
Showers are returning for Wednesday in SGA
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather