ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A stationary cold front is not expected to go anywhere over the next several days. This will aid in the chance for showers and thunderstorms to keep developing for SGA through the upcoming weekend. These storms are not expected to provide us with any severe weather, but it could lead to a flooding possibilities in some low lying areas. The best times for showers and storms will be in the afternoon and evening everyday, so stay alert and aware. The places seeing the best chances for storms will be at the Georgia and Florida boarder, so if you travel to this area or live here please keep your umbrellas handy through the weekend. Signs for rain will last into the next work week as well.

We are expected to see temperatures sitting in the upper 80′s for the next couple of days. This will not last long because the highs will quickly rise back toward the low 90′s by the upcoming weekend and that near average trend will last through the next work week. However, there are signs for the cooler than average temperatures to last into the start of July.

We are keep an eyes on the tropics. There are currently two tropical waves that are trying to develop in the Atlantic basin. Development in the next 2 to 5 days for either of these systems is not likely within the next 5 days. However, models are painting signs for something to try to develop next week.

