Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta Variant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Health is warning Georgians about the Delta Variant saying it is more contagious and more severe than previous versions of COVID.

Dr. Rachel Levine told WTOC that it should motivate people who haven’t gotten vaccinated, to get the shot.

“It’s a very concerning development, and it is spreading in the United States. Particularly in states with low vaccination rates. So we’re using our ‘month of action’ to get the message out about how severe this new variant is. But the good news is, our Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to be protective against the Delta Variant,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Assistant Health Secretary, Department of Health.

The Delta Variant originated in India.

Dr. Levine says people who have already had COVID should be protected against it, but that it’s not guaranteed. She also says researchers don’t yet know if it’s more dangerous for young people.

She advises both groups to get vaccinated - just in case.

