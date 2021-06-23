Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged...
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a second person has been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Benjamin Rivera has been charged by Houston police with tampering with evidence, a human corpse.

Rivera is the roommate of Theresa Raye Balboa, who was the girlfriend of Samuel Olson’s father.

She was charged earlier this month with the same count.

Court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Rivera’s behalf.

Police allege Samuel’s body was kept hidden in the bathtub of the apartment Rivera and Balboa shared before the two moved it to a storage unit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Berrien County
Berrien Sheriff: 14-year-old shot expected to survive
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order
Michael Shane Houston
Man arrested in Lee Co. on child sex crime charges
She was last seen and Phoebe
UPDATE: Woman who went missing in Albany has been found

Latest News

The Atlanta Ikea store's Juneteenth menu choices caused outrage among workers who say the menu...
Ikea Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon causes outrage
A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
‘Don’t spend it all in one place’: Customer’s $16,000 tip dazzles N.H. restaurant staff
A customer's very generous tip dazzled the restaurant staff at a New Hampshire bar and grill.
$16,000 tip wows restaurant staff in N.H.
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation