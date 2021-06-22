Ask the Expert
Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination

By Ed Payne
(Gray News) – People who roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccination at Walgreens will now receive $25, the pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.

People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.

“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

