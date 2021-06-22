Valdosta sees successful data from its on-demand transit service

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 10,000 rides have been given since Valdosta launched their on-demand transit.

They’re averaging 300 rides per day. The city says it’s exceeding their expectations.

“It’s definitely headed in a good direction. Thursday of last week, we hit our record-high number which is 361 rides. We’re very excited about that,” said Ashlyn Johnson, City’s spokesperson.

Johnson says it’s been a learning process, trying to find the balance with people planning ahead and the on-demand aspect of it.

Tuesday, the City of Valdosta will launch Valdosta On-Demand, the city’s first and only on-demand public transit service. (City of Valdosta)

“I think it’s been more for people to run errands, essential services to them, to go to doctor appointments and get groceries, stuff like that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they’ve incorporated more rider integration for time efficiency.

For example, if two riders are headed to the same area, they may take them both at the same time.

In order to improve service, the city encourages those who need to pre-book at least six hours before, but preferably a day before.

Cancel beforehand if you no longer need it.

Launch of Valdosta On-demand transit service. (WALB)

“We’re really excited, I think this is something from the beginning we hoped it would get used, and we constantly said we needed the ridership there to keep it and sustain it and I think our community has really stepped up and used it and saw the need for it,” said Johnson.

The app has about 4,000 downloads.

Johnson says the service request via call-ins and app use has been about the same.

Times and days of service remain the same after their promotion period ends in July.

The city will analyze the data and see if it’s necessary to make changes.

