‘They don’t want us to just throw a pill at a problem’: DOCO Commission discusses mental health in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A topic at the forefront of the pandemic is mental health. One organization went to Dougherty County and other rural communities to see what their residents are struggling with, and the help they need.

Gail Davenport, a representative for a mental health council, said as she went into different communities in southwest Georgia, there was one thing she heard time and time again.

“The main thing I learned is how many people in Dougherty County love their children. That’s the first thing that came out of their mouth ‘we’ve got to help our children, we’ve got to help our children,” said Davenport.

She says early intervention was a top priority not only in southwest Georgia but the entire state.

Gail Davenport, Dougherty County Representative for Mental Health Developmental Disabilities Regional Advisory Council (Dougherty County Government)

“They don’t want us to just throw a pill at a problem. We’ve got to help them with life skills. I heard things like enrichment, anger management, critical thinking values clarification, healthy world view,” said Davenport.

Davenport wants to start helping children at ages 3-6 instead of teenagers, hoping to help before they have an experience with the juvenile justice system.

“Between pediatricians‚ public health, DFACS, faith leaders, teachers, someone out there can help identify families early on and to surround families with housing education, work, whatever it may be,” said Davenport.

Commissioner Russell Gray said often law enforcement makes the first contact with people who need help. He says there needs to be a way to get people in contact with the right specialist.

Russell Gray, District 4 Dougherty County Commissioner (Dougherty County Government)

“Nobody knows a centralized, standardized, point of access. I don’t really know what’s wrong. I’m kind of in a funk, I’m not myself” said Gray.

Davenport said there is a number for that. The issue is the circulation of it.

She’s wanting to fill that gap by putting reminders on tv, radio, and getting the contact information to organizations like the Salvation Army.

If you’re struggling with your mental health, you can call Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1 (800) 715-4225.

