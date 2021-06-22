Murder trial for Lee Co. man underway

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A murder trial is underway in Lee County.

About the case:

Jeffrey Potter, 52, was hit with a blunt object in April 2020. He spent 28 days in the hospital on life support before he died.

His neighbor, 22-year-old Matthew Hunter, was charged with murder in connection to his death.

District Attorney Lewis Lamb and G. Pete Donaldson, Hunter’s attorney, said around 1 a.m. that day, Hunter and his friend were at Hunter’s home. The two were hanging around a fire.

They were listening to music when Potter came up and told them it was too loud.

Lamb argued it was friendly — at first.

“What changed from hanging out into a confrontation was Jeffrey Potter made some rude comments,” Lamb argued.

Prosecutors said these comments had to do with things Hunter allegedly did to another man.

Lamb also argued what that friend said happened next.

“Hunter picked up a loaded .22 caliber rifle, picks it up and points the rifle in Jeffrey Potter’s face,” Lamb said.

Lamb said they struggle back and forth, over the rifle and then the friend “hears a (smack), Jeffrey Potter is on the ground, he’s on the ground and he’s out cold.”

Lamb argued the friend drove off after seeing Hunter stomping Potter, hitting him with the rifle.

Donaldson argued what happened is different.

He argued Hunter feared Potter, claiming he molested him on a trip to Panama City when he was younger.

“The Hunters trusted Mr. Potter with the children, and let Matthew and his brother go on trips,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson argued what happened to Potter, using a yardstick as the rifle.

“Leave go, go back to your house you’re not supposed to be at my house,” Donaldson argued.

From there, Donaldson said the two started to fight.

“Mr. Potter loses the grip and the butt of the rifle, hits him in the side of the head and he goes down,” Donaldson said.

After Potter is hurt, Hunter called a family member, Donaldson said.

Donaldson said what Hunter told law enforcement about that night was a lie, but it had happened before.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Murphy Road in April 2020. (source: WALB)

“What he told police, and what he told his brother, and the brother’s fiancé was a version of something that had happened a few years earlier when the neighbor came over and said he had been robbed,” Donaldson said.

According to prosecutors, Hunter told law enforcement and witnesses that Potter came up to his home injured, banging on the door saying someone broke in and he needed help.

Christina Eason is the fiancée of Matthew Hunter’s brother, Ryan, and the one who called 911.

“I heard him say somebody jumped on that guy.” she testified Tuesday.

She was with Ryan when he got the call to come to Hunter’s home. When they arrived, she said Hunter was crying and pacing back and forth.

“Face first on the ground, he was snoring really loud, and I was calling the name that I seen on the name tag,” Eason said when she went over to help Potter.

Chandler Pearce, the officer who responded to the scene, said Hunter seemed relaxed when he showed up. Pearce testified that when he heard his story though, he noticed inconsistencies.

“The evidence and what he was telling me, there were some inconsistencies in his story,” Pearce said. “It was evident he was lying about something.”

On Tuesday, only state witnesses testified.

