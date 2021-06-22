Man arrested in Lee Co. on child sex crime charges

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Lee County on several sex charges, according to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

The release states that Michael Shane Houston, 41, was arrested by the LCSO Special Victim’s Unit.

Houston has been charged with child molestation, sexual battery against a child, rape and aggravated sodomy, according to the sheriff’s office.

LCSO said there is no bond for the rape and aggravated sodomy charges.

The sheriff’s office told WALB News 10 that Houston is involved in Lee County recreational baseball.

The release said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

