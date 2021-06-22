Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under...
Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances.

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the website shutdowns on Tuesday.

The Iranian state-linked websites that appear to have been abruptly taken offline by American authorities include state television English-language arm Press TV.

Others include the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Lee County wreck
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Crime scene
APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’
Lightning bolt
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms
Mitchell is wanted in Carroll County
Wanted man arrested over bicycle in Valdosta

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019 file photo, an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger...
How Big Tech created a data ‘treasure trove’ for police
Disney has had 250 alligators removed from its properties in Florida over the last five years...
Living With Wildlife: Alligators
CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed some of the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Long-haul symptoms take toll on those who had COVID-19
This 2019 photo provided by Moderna shows the company's President Stephen Hoge in his office in...
Moderna’s president talks COVID-19 and vaccine technology