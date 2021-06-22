Ask the Expert
GSW hosts two-day summer women's basketball tournament

The Lady Hurricanes are hosting a two-day Summer Tournament
The Lady Hurricanes are hosting a two-day Summer Tournament
By Keshawn Ward
Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It was a thrilling day for high school girl’s basketball in South Georgia.

The place to be, inside the Storm Dome at Georgia Southwestern State University.

There the Lady Hurricanes are hosting the two-day Summer Tournament.

Teams like Thomasville and Turner County are taking the court... for a chance to perfect their craft and see competition they otherwise may not during the season.

Canes Head Coach Justin Payne says he’s excited to these teams return to campus this summer.

“You get to workout the kinks, make some mistakes, get better on those things. Coaches getting to draw up last minute plays. As we’re doing overtime tournament and different things like that. But again, just get out there, get the rust off and continue to get better and have fun” said Payne.

The camp concludes Tuesday afternoon.

