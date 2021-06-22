Ask the Expert
‘Georgia’s best days are ahead’: Kemp signs last COVID-19 state of emergency executive order

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of...
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(Source: WTOC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has signed the state’s last executive order for the public health state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The final order will expire Thursday, July 1.

“With the executive order I signed (Tuesday), the public health state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Thursday, July 1 at 12 a.m.,” Kemp said. “I appreciate the General Assembly granting my office this authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic. We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods.”

Said Kemp: “Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, our economic momentum is strong and people are getting back to normal. We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family.”

In the coming days, Kemp’s office said he’ll sign a state of emergency executive order “that will continue aiding the state and Georgia job creators as they fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will include the suspension of various state rules and regulations.”

To read the full order, click here.

