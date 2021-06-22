Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Wet Work Week
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heavy rain and strong storms are expected Today. Rain totals of 3 inches will be possible along the Florida State Line. A Marginal Risk of Severe Storms all of Southwest GA for the threat of damaging winds at 5% chance fom morning to afternoon. highs will be held down in the middle 80s Today. Rain chances become more scattered the rest of the work week. Highs hover around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Driest time looks to be the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Man dies in Lee County wreck
Crime scene
APD: Man brought to hospital with ‘several gunshot wounds’
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
Lightning bolt
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms
Mitchell is wanted in Carroll County
Wanted man arrested over bicycle in Valdosta

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
More storms and heavy rain
First week of summer soggy
Lightning bolt
NWS: EF-1 tornado touched down in Early Co. during weekend storms
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather