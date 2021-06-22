Heavy rain and strong storms are expected Today. Rain totals of 3 inches will be possible along the Florida State Line. A Marginal Risk of Severe Storms all of Southwest GA for the threat of damaging winds at 5% chance fom morning to afternoon. highs will be held down in the middle 80s Today. Rain chances become more scattered the rest of the work week. Highs hover around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Driest time looks to be the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

