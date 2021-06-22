Dougherty Co. coroner’s budget gets closer to being voted on

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The budget for the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office is working its way to commissioners for a vote.

Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson said the finance committee came to what he described as a reasonable proposed budget of $185,000 and they’re going to present that number before the full commission next week.

“It can’t be compared to a public works budget or a public safety budget because his budget, no one knows when a person may pass or how many may pass away,” said Johnson.

Coroner Michael Fowler knows firsthand death cannot be predicted, adding that the number of drug overdoses, suicides and homicides are unknown.

Following the pandemic and past natural disasters, he wants to make sure his office’s budget can cover unpredictability.

“I’d rather have the funds there, then during a disaster or storm, try to go back and beg for extra money,” said Fowler.

Fowler initially proposed $236,000 for his 2022 fiscal year budget. Money he said will be used for transportation to crime labs, body bags, supplies and PPE. Fowler said those costs would add up.

“They didn’t ask for their loved one to have to go to the crime lab so that falls back on the taxpayer. We must do what we need to do to get answers for the public and that’s what the coroner’s office does,” said Fowler.

But for the Dougherty County Commission, that number gives them pause. They want the coroner’s office budget at $185,000. A $51,000 difference.

Commissioner Johnson, who is a part of the finance committee, said one thing they’ve now considered are the numbers for suicides and drug overdoses.

“We have to just really focus on how we address those issues. Those are things that kind of require him to send the bodies to the crime lab and those costs drove his budget as well,” said Johnson.

County leaders said a hike in health insurance has already increased the county’s total budget, including that of the coroner’s office.

Johnson said they would rather add cash to the coroner’s budget once the unexpected happens, instead of covering the potential costs beforehand.

“Anything that comes up, chemical spill, anything major of course. The county is going to support him and add more to the budget to cover those costs,” said Johnson.

Fowler argues he has been under budget for the last three years, including in 2020 when he put $15,000 back in the county’s pocket.

Just days out from the 2022 budget vote, Fowler is hoping the commission will look at the bigger picture so he can get back to doing what he does best.

“I love being out there, trying to save lives number one, that’s something I do on the side. But to determine the cause or manner of death, get people answers as to why their loved one died, especially when they were not anticipating on their loved one to die,” said Fowler.

The 2021 fiscal year will end on Wednesday, June 30, with the 2022 year starting on Thursday, July 1.

The commission is expected to vote to approve the 2022 budget on June, 28, which will include the coroner’s office budget.

